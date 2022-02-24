Point-in-time count of homeless population resumes after skipping a year due to pandemic

Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across Kern County in the early hours of Thursday morning with the goal of locating as many people experiencing homelessness as possible.
The large-scale effort is the first of its kind to take place in Kern County for two years and is meant to provide the county with updated data on its homeless population, as well as serve as a benchmark for federal and state funding.
Each winter, communities across the United States participate in the annual survey, which is known as the point-in-time count. In Bakersfield and Kern County, the survey has been the basis for which local leaders have identified an increase in homelessness on local streets.
Last year, the coronavirus pandemic caused the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative to call off the traditional point-in-time count in favor of a report compiled by data from the Homeless Management Information System Database.
Although homeless service providers gained insights from last year’s report, holding an in-person count allows the city and county several advantages, like identifying homeless individuals who were not otherwise logged in the system.
“It allows us to get a little bit more of a broad spectrum view of who really is out sleeping every night in a place that is not meant for human habitation,” said Homeless Collaborative Executive Director Anna Laven. “That is very much valuable to our community. It is valuable to our leadership, to the collaborative and the homeless service providers who are trying to support and address those needs.”
On Thursday, about 200 volunteers gathered at various points throughout the county at 3:30 a.m. before being dispatched to areas where homeless people are known to live. Their goal was to find as many people living in unsuitable locations as possible before 8 a.m., a deadline set by the federal government.
Intended as a snapshot of the local homeless population, the point-in-time count will be used as a measuring stick across communities. Areas that identify larger homeless populations are eligible for more federal and state funding.
In Bakersfield and Kern County, such funding has been allocated for affordable housing projects and housing vouchers.
“It really does help with what we do on a regular basis,” volunteer Dulce Torrentera said at The Mission at Kern County on Thursday after submitting completed surveys to the Homeless Collaborative. Torrentera works for the Housing Authority of the County of Kern and volunteered for the first time this year. “I’m an office assistant, so I don’t get to talk to our clients on a regular basis. It’s good to see a bigger picture.”
She said many of the individuals she approached as part of the count were unaware of the services that could help them find a more stable living situation.
Fellow volunteer Javier Contrades-Barrientos hoped the funding provided by the count allowed more individuals to be helped.
“Once we got out there, they were just popping up,” he said of his experience searching Oildale for homelessness. “The need is a lot more than I thought.”
While the results of the count are not expected until at least April, the Homeless Collaborative received an immediate update to the parts of metropolitan Bakersfield with a high density of homelessness through a real-time heat map. Projected onto a screen at The Mission, the heat map showed the parts of the city where volunteers were entering data.
On Thursday, the map showed high concentrations of homelessness in east Bakersfield, a region which is well-known for holding the population.
But the Homeless Collaborative won’t release the final results until the numbers are approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Once the numbers have been released, Laven encouraged residents to pay attention to the number of people becoming homeless compared with those who find permanent housing solutions.
“The reason why you would look at that is when there is no gap, that means that essentially the community would not be experiencing the impacts of homeelssness that we’re currently experiencing,” she said. “It means that homelessness is rare and brief.”