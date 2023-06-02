Slide Breaking News (copy)

A man who crashed on New Year's Eve three years ago and is accused of killing his friends pleaded no contest to three charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a DUI causing bodily injury. 

Adam Teasdale made an unsafe swerving movement, which caused him to lose control of his car and crash into a tree, the Kern County District Attorney's Office wrote in a news release. He will be sentenced to six years, the DA's office added. 

Tags

Recommended for you