Plea deal offered to woman acquitted of murder, but jurors deadlocked on voluntary manslaughter in ex-partner's death

Wendy Howard

Wendy Howard stands Feb. 21 in Kern County Superior Court. Howard's case was declared a mistrial in October after jurors acquitted her of voluntary manslaughter in “imperfect self-defense” but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the heat of passion.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Tehachapi woman who was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of her partner but jurors deadlocked on a voluntary manslaughter charge is weighing a plea deal offered by prosecutors to be sentenced to time she’s already served and one year of probation, according to her defense attorney.

Wendy Howard said during her trial last year that she faced years of physical and sexual violence inflicted by ex-partner Kelly Pitts. Howard’s children also said they faced sexual abuse by Pitts and eventually Howard killed Pitts when confronting him, according to testimony.

