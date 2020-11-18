The Kern County District Attorney's office agreed to a plea deal Wednesday with a former high school employee accused of 11 felony and 13 misdemeanor counts of sexual misconduct with children.
The deal calls for Edwin Rodriguez, a former athletic equipment manager at North High School, to plead guilty to one felony count of committing a sex act with a 14 or 15 year old in exchange for being sentenced to the three years in jail and to register as a sex offender.
Rodriguez, 43, was arrested in February 2019 on the charges and has been in jail since then.
An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Office determined he had sent explicit messages, including photos and videos, to eight juvenile students through the social media platform Snapchat and that he had sexual contact with several of the students dating back to 2015. Snapchat is a platform where messages, photos and videos automatically delete after they are viewed by the recipient. He also allegedly sent text messages to girls telling them he thought they were "hot" or commented on various parts of their bodies he found attractive, according to Sheriff’s Office reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
In addition to criminal charges, plaintiff's attorney Daniel Rodriguez (no relationship to Edwin Rodriguez) represents five of the alleged victims in a civil case against Edwin Rodriguez and the Kern High School District. Chain Cohn Stiles, a local personal injury firm, represents two more of Edwin Rodriguez's alleged victims in separate civil suits.