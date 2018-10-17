Bakersfield resident Manuel Solis spent five bucks Tuesday in hopes of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, which had grown to $900 million by Wednesday.
"I didn't win," Solis said, laughing and stating the obvious as he laid out another fiver Wednesday in another long shot bet — this time to win the $345 million Powerball prize.
"I just hope to pay off some bills and live comfortable," the general laborer said of his motivation to win.
And if he wins?
"I don't have to go to work tomorrow."
Solis was one of millions of Americans vying this week for the chance to get very rich very fast as the Mega Millions jackpot approached that magic B-word: $1 billion.
The chances of hitting Tuesday’s jackpot after purchasing one of the $2 tickets and picking the right six numbers were 1 in more than 300 million, a California Lottery spokesman told the Associated Press.
Just how long are those odds? Compare the 1 in 300 million chance to a 1 in 100,000 chance that the asteroid Apophis will collide with Earth some time over the next century, Paul Chodas, manager of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, calculated last year.
"The odds are terrible (in Lotto games). That's why I don't play," said disabled oilfield worker Jesse Castro as he left Woody's Liquor in Oildale.
Inside the store, Woody's manager William Rafoul said he's just not seeing much interest in Mega Millions north of the river.
"We only sold about $30 worth so far today," he said Wednesday afternoon. "Nobody cares in Oildale. It's a different world out here."
Not so at the Fastrip at Mount Vernon and University avenues in Bakersfield's northeast.
"We have good sales on Lottery in this store," said Fastrip shift leader Cathy Arrieta. "But when it gets like this (with giant prizes), we probably triple our sales."
The Fastrip's sister store on Coffee Road is even bigger in Lottery sales, Arrieta said. A $50,000 payout on a Powerball ticket earlier this year may have had something to do with that.
"I think they are just hopeful," she said of customers who play. "They tell me, 'With this money, I'm going to ...' and then they give me a whole list of things they want to do."
Customer Richard Cagle said he plays, but only occasionally.
"The odds are too high," he said. "And my money is too hard-earned."
Those who play often may look for an edge, and the California Lottery is not above helping players find retailers in their towns or neighborhoods that sell Lotto — as well as helping them locate "Lucky Retailers," those locations that paid out large amounts of prizes to players in the last calendar year.
Calottery's website can search by address, city or ZIP code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.