Plastics recycler plans site cleanup in Oildale

Hazardous materials cleanup work is expected to begin later this year at a plastics recycling operation next to Meadows Field Airport that state regulators worry may have contaminated the area's soil, surface water and groundwater with lead, sulfuric acid, hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds.

Troy, Ala.-based KW Plastics of California at 1861 Sunnyside Court in Oildale is preparing a revised work plan that will be presented for public comments after a review by the California Environmental Protection Agency's Department of Toxic Substances Control. DTSC estimates the cleanup will begin in November.

