In an effort to save lives and help critically ill COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, Houchin Community Blood Bank is seeking people who have had the virus to donate plasma.
More than 4,000 Kern County residents are now recovered from COVID-19 but only 100 people have donated convalescent plasma so far, according to a Houchin Community Blood Bank news release.
As an incentive, those who donate plasma between Monday and Saturday will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local restaurant and be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card, with two drawings held a day.
Convalescent plasma is the liquid portion of blood collected from recovered COVID-19 patients. Antibodies that help fight against the virus are found in their plasma. This form of treatment is being used to help critically ill patients who are currently suffering from COVID-19.
Donors must meet the following requirements:
- Meet regular blood donation requirements
- Have tested positive for COVID-19 or for the antibody
- Must be completely symptom-free for 14 consecutive days
To donate, call the hotline number at 616-2575. Appointments are required.
It's not the number of tests you do, its the amount of positive cases you find. It drives the testing. Dr. David Ho, Scientific Director of the Aids Research Center, the man basically responsible for taking Aids from a terminal disease to a chronic disease just said our failed response to this virus is a failure to have a national strategy. He blames the Trump Administration. He says were look like a third world developing country, not the USA. He predicted this 4 months ago. He said then that all these diverse state approaches would keep us infected for a much longer time. Congratulations Trump voters and supporters. Your experiment failed.
