Not all heroes are adults or wear capes. Sometimes they happen to be a 10-year-old who wears a shirt that says they are one.
Planz Elementary School students gathered for an all-school assembly Friday to recognize fifth grader Ryan Roberson after he went the extra mile to alert his neighbors when a fire broke out in their apartment complex.
Roberson said one day earlier this month he came home with his brother and cousin after they were playing outside and noticed smoke in the kitchen. Food his mother, Shameria Boyd, was cooking caught on fire, and she attempted to contain it by putting salt and flour on it. It did not work, and the fire began to spread.
His next move was to get his mother, cousin and three brothers out of the apartment safely and knock on neighbors' doors to alert them of the fire.
"I wanted everyone else to be safe," he said.
Ten families from the apartment complex made it out safely. The Bakersfield Fire Department was called to put the fire out.
"Even adults don't act as bravely under pressure as Ryan did that day," said Bakersfield Fire Department Battalion Chief John Frando.
Frando explained Roberson addressed life safety concerns that all firefighters consider when they arrive at a fire. Frando said since Roberson evacuated the building, "all we had to do was address a fire."
"We've talked about what to do in emergencies, and I told him, 'Save your brothers, don't worry about me,'" Boyd said. "Words can't even explain how proud I am."
Roberson's apartment burned down, while other neighbors' homes had slight damage. Roberson and other family members are currently living with his grandmother.
Assistant Principal Carrie Singleton said the school was notified of the fire the following day when Roberson's grandmother dropped him off. Singleton said Roberson "bounced back" quickly from the incident.
At the assembly Friday, he received a T-shirt with the letter "R" and "Not all heroes wear capes" printed on it. Representatives from Texas Roadhouse presented him with a certificate of achievement and a new bicycle.
He said he does not feel like a hero because "I should have been doing it anyway."
Many think otherwise.
"I think he should be celebrated. It really was heroic what he did," Frando said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.