Plans for replacing Greyhound station with apartments reportedly remain in 'concept phase'

The fate of Bakersfield's 60-year-old Greyhound bus station looks to be back in play.
The local developer that last summer paid almost $1.3 million for it still has not applied for a demolition permit or filed plans for what the company said last fall would be a four-story, 100-unit apartment building with or without ground-floor retail.
Meanwhile, Greyhound is making plans to vacate the station at 18th and F streets in favor of the city-owned Amtrak depot a mile to the east. The carrier's new lease was approved by the city in March and earlier this month it submitted plans for expanded bus capacity at the new home plus its own ticket booth.
Representatives of the old bus station's new owner did not respond to repeated requests for comment. But people familiar with its recent development discussions say the company is taking its time to explore options.
"I know that they're still in the concept phase," City Councilman Andrae Gonzales said Monday, adding he'd be surprised if owner Church Plaza LLC walked away from the idea of building residential units there.
The project, Church Plaza's first experience with residential development, has proceeded slowly even as similar projects downtown have recently attracted local investors and begun construction.
Bakersfield's Sage Equities has one multi-story apartment building under its belt in the quarter known as Eastchester and has begun work on two more. Principal Austin Smith said by email the company's waiting list for rental units is long and growing.
"We see a strong and healthy demand for high-end units with walkable amenities in our city center," he wrote.
Church Plaza, whose officers include the president of San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc. in northwest Bakersfield, has developed industrial and commercial developments but not rental projects, representative Darius Mojibi told The Californian last year. He said part of the idea behind an apartment building was that it would diversify its existing investments without requiring anyone in the family to run a hotel.
Bakersfield Planning Director Paul Johnson said Monday he was unable to confirm Church Plaza intends to move forward with an apartment project such as the one Mojibi described. There have been preliminary discussions but so far no documentation, he said, and the discussions suggest the company has no firm timetable for moving forward.
"Based on that, I would say I'd be more optimistic than pessimistic," he said.
Gonzales said he was unaware of any public opposition to Church Plaza's proposal for apartments, and noted he has long advocated for moving the Greyhound station.
Maybe exploring different options is good for the project, he said, noting at least a dozen different business owners and investors have approached him about opportunities that may exist downtown.
"People want to be downtown," he said. The nearby corner of 18th and H streets, in particular, seems to draw interest, and the intersection with F Street isn't far away.
"It's a prime corner, so whatever it is, it's trending in the right direction," Gonzales said.
City spokesman Joseph Conroy said he could offer no comment on Church Plaza's plans for the 18th Street property but that city staff stands "ready to assist with any proposal when the appropriate time comes."