Planning underway to improve goods movement through Kern

A new collaboration between local and state planners aims to smooth the flow of cargo through Kern County for the benefit of local residents, businesses and the local environment.
A study the Kern Council of Governments is doing with the help of Caltrans and the local air district will firm up ideas such as rerouting tractor-trailers away from congested and populated roads in a more sustainable way. Greater use of intra-state rail has also been proposed, along with more automation of goods movement and a large intermodal facility.
A central question will be how to pay for any of it, of course, and substantial changes may be years off. But brainstorming and analysis being done now could shape the future effects, positive and negative, of an industry with growing significance to the county.
Kern COG Planning Director Rob Ball said the scope of distribution center development happening locally can be done in such a way that it helps the entire region and improves overall air quality. But it will also have local impacts.
"We need to be planning for what those local impacts are," he said.
Logistics and warehousing activity have taken off in Kern with the development of many large distribution centers during the past 15 years, and there's suggestion retailers will continue to see the county as strategically positioned to serve key West Coast population centers.
Kern COG's initial work on the study documented concerns the county's existing infrastructure and mechanism for funding it may not be up to the task. It said that if things don't change then certain undesirable outcomes, not limited to collisions and poorer air quality, become more likely.
Planners involved have looked at scenarios like roads slowly crumbling under the weight of constant truck travel along 7th Standard Road and dangerous interactions between passenger vehicles and tractor-trailers on Bakersfield's Westside Parkway. They listed locations that would need transportation improvements to accommodate growth and minimize impacts to communities.
Five main options emerged from the study's first phase: taxing logistics operations, charging local carriers a mobility fee, encouraging greater use of rail to move goods, greater adoption of cleaner technologies for transportation and a next-generation industrial "tradeport" with automated freight movement interfacing with manned delivery trucks.
Without prioritizing the recommendations, the report sounded a note of urgency.
"With the advent of large warehouse and e-commerce facilities and the resulting large vehicle traffic, Kern County is facing significantly more pavement and secondary damage to its highways. There is a need for policy options for the local governments to recapture the costs of roadway maintenance as well as limit emissions coming from this truck traffic," the first-phase report stated.
Ball, who also serves as Kern COG's deputy director, said the second phase of the study is still in early stages and will likely take another year. While Kern COG wants to come up with solutions, together with Caltrans, putting them into action will be up to local governments and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, which did not respond to a request for comment.
Already there have been talks with a local air quality committee about rerouting trucks away from local residential areas and schools, Ball said. He added there has been discussion of making improvements to Highway 43 as a way of alleviating traffic on other thoroughfares.
The more cargo that can be carried by rail, Ball said, the greater the benefit to local air quality, with less wear and tear on local roads. Problem is, he added, rail carriers don't like to ship products less than 700 miles.
Caltrans said in a statement it sees efficient movement of goods as essential to California's and the region's economies. It noted trucking is the primary mover of freight in the state.
"We will continue to work collaboratively with our partners and stakeholders on efforts and studies such as this in order to achieve a future where we can move freight in a sustainable manner," the agency stated.
"It is our desire to work closely with our partners," it added, "to competitively pursue future funding from the various federal and state programs that prioritize modernizing the movement of goods."