The Bakersfield Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the Casa Esperanza Transitional Home for Women & Children on Thursday night.
Speaking passionately, commissioners rejected concerns brought up by neighbors, saying the house would likely be a net benefit to the city.
“I think communities can really thrive when diverse groups of people can come together and coexist," said Commissioner Daniel Cater.
Many of the other commissioners brought up their desire to help fight homelessness as a motivating factor in approving the proposal.
Casa Esperanza has been the subject of some backlash. A petition signed by more than 100 nearby residents urged commissioners to deny the conditional use permit, saying the property had never been intended for such a purpose and the impact on the neighborhood would be substantial.
“There are too many unresolved issues and neighborhood concerns that are not being addressed,” said Kristen Urquidez, who shares a property line with the home.
She added that the neighbors had attended two meetings with the project’s proponents, but felt their concerns hadn’t been addressed yet.
“We definitely have been listened to,” she said. “I don’t feel there has been a response or change in any of the concerns that we’ve raised.”
The house is meant to support up to six homeless women and their children as they transition into economic stability. The operators have been careful not to call the facility a homeless shelter or a rehab clinic, but have referred to it as merely a home women can go to rebuild their lives.
Still, the prospect of “upwards of 18 to 20 or more people” living on the property has seemingly frightened the neighbors. Opponents have pointed out that only one resident assistant will be present at the site, a person they say may not be equipped to handle the various situations that could arise.
Casa Esperanza is modeled after transitional homes in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, one of which has operated for 20 years and claims to have helped around 200 families.
“Casa Esperanza represents a new possibility for the city of Bakersfield,” said Jim Mosher, secretary of the nonprofit’s board of directors. “It is a possibility for addressing the issues of homelessness. It is also the possibility of hope for homeless mothers and children.”
He called the plan a “home coupled with a structured program.”
Julie Casare, chairwoman of the board, also spoke in favor of the project during the meeting.
“We understand the concerns of the neighbors,” she said. “Everybody is concerned about their neighborhood. And we think that stems from the fear of the unknown.”
The home, located at the intersection of Panorama Drive and Haley Street, has seven bedrooms. Previously, the owners used the home for foster care. A city report says an average of 16 individuals has resided at the property since 1999.
Many neighbors spoke against the project, bringing up what they consider flaws in the plan.
The proponents said they scheduled meetings with neighborhood residents over the summer and received one response when they asked if they could do anything to make the project more palatable. According to Mosher, that response was "go someplace else."