Without the threat of environmental impact, the Bakersfield City Planning Commission stamped its unanimous approval Thursday on the long-awaited veterans outpatient clinic proposed in northwest Bakersfield, bringing to a clinch point a long-standing debacle that has stymied Kern's veterans.

If approved by the City Council, the single-story, 30,100 square-foot facility will be built at the southwest corner of Olive and Knudsen Drives, next to Highway 99. It would replace the existing clinic at 1801 Westwind Drive, which is 31 years old.