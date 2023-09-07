Without the threat of environmental impact, the Bakersfield City Planning Commission stamped its unanimous approval Thursday on the long-awaited veterans outpatient clinic proposed in northwest Bakersfield, bringing to a clinch point a long-standing debacle that has stymied Kern's veterans.
If approved by the City Council, the single-story, 30,100 square-foot facility will be built at the southwest corner of Olive and Knudsen Drives, next to Highway 99. It would replace the existing clinic at 1801 Westwind Drive, which is 31 years old.
Once construction is complete, the 20-year-lease would pay $223,166 monthly, or $2.67 million per year for a new facility providing a “diverse range of consolidated outpatient services,” including audiology, mental health, telehealth, ambulatory care, an eye clinic, physical and occupational therapy, prosthetics, dental services, a lab and a pharmacy, among others.
The final environmental report was submitted to the city by the San Diego-based SASD Development Group LLC, which in 2018 was awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs to build the clinic.
Outside, street improvements and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walkways will pair with a mix of trees, shrubs and a healing garden, among other landscape features.
Many veterans who attended the meeting resonated with the proposal for expanded mental health services, saying many go without the therapy they desperately need.
Chris Quinonez, a retired U.S. Marine, said that while the staff at the existing clinic are great, the facility stands in disrepair. These inadequacies — scheduling errors and long waits — translate to people either dying by suicide or descending into poor health as they await their appointments.
"I'm glad we're finally at this point, but how many more years is it going to take, how many more Marines are going to die before this gets built?” Quinonez asked.
It’s been over a decade since Congress authorized the new clinic in 2009. But among 15 clinics funded at the time, the Bakersfield clinic is the only location that remains unbuilt.
“The others are either fully operational or close to being done,” said Dick Taylor, a veteran Marine and retired director of the county's Veterans Service Department and president of the nonprofit Patriots of Kern. “And in Bakersfield, they haven’t even stuck a shovel in the ground.”
Officials and advocates are hopeful the new facility will incentivize more veterans to come to Bakersfield instead of driving to far-flung clinics in cities like Los Angeles.
When Taylor and his wife drive to Cedars-Sinai or UCLA for medical work, the difference is “night and day.”
“This is how it should look, like an inviting place,” Taylor said. “Not that I’m excited to get medical work done — I try to avoid those places like the plague. But just for normal checkups, I want something that’s state-of-the-art.”
But it’s important to remind the public, Taylor added, that the city and county are not to blame for this.
Some blame the delays on Progress for Bakersfield Veterans LLC, a subsidiary of Beverly Hills-based Cardinal Equities Group, which owns the existing clinic on Westwind Drive. PBV representatives did not attend the meeting.
“I wish (PBV) knew the villain role they played in this,” Planning Commissioner Zachary Bashirtash said.
According to public documents, PBV began filing protests in October 2018, when the lease contract was first awarded by the VA to SASD Development.
Since then, PBV has submitted 15 procurement protests against the project and the VA’s award of the lease. In that time, it also submitted nine bid protests to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, three protests to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and two appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. PBV, according to public documents, has also filed a challenge to SASD’s small business eligibility with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
PBV asserted that the process was unfair and that the city’s initial environmental study was “legally deficient.” The company maintained that a remodel of its current facility would be faster, cheaper and provide better service to veterans in Kern, estimated to number 47,000 as of 2018.
Allen Hubsch, a partner with Progress for Bakersfield Veterans, did not respond to a request for comment.
Complaints were lodged by the group again in January 2021 after the Planning Commission granted the project a mitigated negative declaration, which means the city believes the project meets state environmental requirements.
Construction has long since been mired, resulting in several false starts that demoralized many who advocated for the clinic for several years.
“The current one is way past its prime time,” Taylor said, detailing faded stripes in the parking lot, poor lighting, outdated equipment and the “prison lime-green paint” on the walls, among other issues at the current site. “They haven’t even followed up with elementary maintenance of the site … . It's like 1970 called and they want their floors back.”
Taylor compared the situation to the beloved ‘Peanuts’ comic strip, in which Charlie Brown is repeatedly tricked by Lucy when trying to kick the football.
“Every time they turn out and this thing looks like it’s moving forward, like we might have a new (clinic) in a year or two, and then this whole nonsense starts over again,” Taylor said of the clinic’s staff. “Now they don’t know what to believe.”
Kern District 3 Supervisor and Chairman Jeff Flores accused the owners of deliberately stalling the project so they can continue to receive monthly payments.
“This whole thing is a sham,” Flores said, adding that his father is a Vietnam War veteran. “(PBV) is fighting this modern clinic that would serve Bakersfield and Kern County veterans and beyond. That they’re putting profits before our veterans is actually very sad.”
Flores added that in his Community Voices piece, published Thursday in The Californian, he fell short in the rent costs for the current clinic. Instead of $200,000, Flores said that due to timetables in the lease agreement, monthly rent has recently escalated to $400,000 per month.
“What a travesty,” Flores said. “Why are they collecting $400,000 a month off of Westwind? … I’m furious.”
Confusion remains over the exact amount of rent. In 2019, Rep. McCarthy erroneously testified before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs that the VA was paying the current clinic owners $2 million per month.
“The VA was paying him $1 million a month, but now that the new center is delayed he gets $2 million a month,” McCarthy said in his videotaped testimony, according to a past report. In response, VA spokesman Damian McGee said at the time the VA paid the clinic $172,178.
“The monthly rent increases by 10% on each subsequent six-month anniversary and (is) subject to CPI (Consumer Price Index) adjustment,” McGee told the Californian in a past report.
In a statement provided by a field representative, McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said he was pleased to hear about the Planning Commission's meeting.
“I urge the Planning Commission to approve this project as expeditiously as possible,” McCarthy said by email. “Approving this project would be welcome news and put our veterans one step closer to getting the local care they have patiently waited for and deserve.”
City of Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said the city does not know how much the owners are paid in their lease agreement with the VA. Conroy added that PBV currently does not have any outstanding protests filed against the city.