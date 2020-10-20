A plane crashed Tuesday morning in eastern Kern County near Ridgecrest.
According to Kern County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Joel Swanson, the crash occurred near Highway 14 and Highway 178 around 10 a.m.
Swanson said the plane is believed to be from China Lake Naval Base. He said the pilot was given medical aid and is expected to survive.
Swanson added that it’s believed the pilot was the lone passenger aboard.
KCSO deputies were en route to the accident and the Kern County Fire Department was already at the scene, Swanson said.
China Lake is investigating agency the crash, Swanson said.