Plane crash leaves 1 in critical condition

Kern and Ventura county emergency officials responded to a plane crash that took place near Lockwood Valley Road, south of Cuddy Valley Road, in Kern County.
“Just after 3 p.m., a single plane crashed in the Lockwood Valley area, which is just going to be south of the Kern County Line,” said Capt. Brian McGrath, of the Ventura County Fire Department.
Ventura County officials assisted Kern County due to the location of the crash, he said, adding the plane’s sole occupant was found in critical condition and then airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita.
McGrath was unable to immediately obtain details on the nature of the pilot’s injuries due to the rescue being in a remote area without cell service.