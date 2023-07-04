Residents and business owners can agree: Improvements to roads and sidewalks are a good thing. But they’re not the whole thing.
City officials announced this week that the federal government will cover $10 million in improvements along Chester Avenue, one of the busiest thoroughfares in Bakersfield. The city will match with $5.7 million of its own funding.
Assistant City Manager Gary Hallum said the Chester Avenue Corridor qualifies as a disadvantaged neighborhood, meaning it contains a certain poverty level, and so it will receive the money through a U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding America's Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.
Improvements will bring streetlights, bike lanes and bus stops, along with decorative features, to Chester Avenue between Truxtun Avenue and Brundage Lane — a mile and a half of bustling road that cuts through the city’s center and extends into the Oleander neighborhood along 10 intersections and dozens of shopping centers.
“These improvements will make our streets safer while improving economic competitiveness and opportunity for the downtown and Oleander areas," Bakersfield Public Works Director Gregg Strakaluse said.
In a car-centric state like California, improvements to sidewalks and other buffers garner praise from those who rely on a bike or bus to commute.
“That’s cool they’re doing stuff along the road,” said Danny Garcia, an Oleander resident who rides his bike almost every day along Chester Avenue. “I can’t tell you how many times I almost get hit by guys driving by. ... It’s needed.”
But when asked, business owners along the bustling corridor didn’t care too much for the improvement plans.
“It’s definitely good for the city,” said Sam Singh, owner of Palm Liquor in downtown Bakersfield. “But what about the businesses that are going to get affected by that?”
Singh said that since the pandemic, it’s already been difficult keeping customers, even during the Fourth of July weekend. Add a couple of trucks, clusters of safety cones and orange-vested workers rerouting potential walk-ins, and traffic takes on new meaning.
“It’s good for the city, but it’s going to be bad for the businesses,” Singh said.
In response, Hallum said they will prioritize a nonimpactful construction in negotiations. “That'll be part of moving forward ... to keep lanes open and available,” he said.
Plans for the corridor, Hallum continued, are the result of two community meetings — one last spring and another last month — that gathered community feedback from the 20 or so business owners in attendance.
“They liked the look of it, as well as the additional trees and benches built into the project,” Hallum said. “Some were concerned that there should be greater lighting at the intersections for businesses, which is something we can add.”
Construction is expected to start sometime next spring, with a five-month completion window.
Some business owners were less enthused.
“This city wouldn’t need these improvements if they kept it clean,” said Alma Diaz, a co-owner of Rustic Furniture on Chester Avenue. “If it was swept and the medians cleaned. It’s dirty.”
Diaz acknowledged the corridor could use the renovations; it needs to be weeded and its lines need repainting. Gutters are often choked with trash, which brings flooding even under light rain.
“Close to City Hall, Truxtun Avenue, around the courthouse — it’s kept clean,” Diaz said. “Past California (Avenue), it goes downhill. Then you go past Brundage (Lane), it gets even worse.”
Across California cities, the overlapping crisis of housing, mental illness and fentanyl have landed at the doorsteps of small businesses, especially those in disadvantaged areas. Regardless of trade, many business owners have resolved to replace shattered windows with plexiglass and fenced their properties with wrought-iron bars.
Over time, Diaz said she has seen change, but not the kind she’d like to see: an increase in the homeless population, an exodus of local businesses and ever fewer police patrols. Sixteen years into the business, Diaz said she regularly scrubs the daily flow of human waste off the sidewalk in front of her store.
“They get food from the food bank,” Diaz said. “It’s scattered all over the street. You see packaged chicken in the morning, maggots all over it. It’s sad.”
Diaz hopes that, with the improvements, the police will patrol the corridor more, possibly to watch over the city’s newest investment.
“We need more police patrol — that’s what we need,” Diaz said. “Not decorations.”