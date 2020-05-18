Kern County Fair Director Lucas Espericueta has proposed a “Plan B” for the annual event, which is now slated for over two weeks in late September and October, but may be canceled if novel coronavirus measures remain in place.
At a board meeting on Monday, Espericueta said his plan involved holding the fair without rides or attractions, only allowing concessions, concerts and livestock. In a short presentation to the board, Espericueta said such a fair could potentially allow for proper social distancing guidelines.
It is unclear if the state would allow such an event to happen given the ban on large events.
“I just hate sitting here on my hands hoping Gov. (Gavin) Newsom does something,” Espericueta said of his motivation in making the proposal.
The board claimed to have enough money to pay employees and meet expenses through the next meeting, which is set for June 15. Espericueta said fair leaders must decide by July if they will hold the fair because that is the last date contracts allow for cancellation without payment.
The rest of the board seemed cautiously interested in pursuing the strategy.
“If we were to do something like this Plan B, and we still had to do all that social distancing, we’re going to have to take a serious look at how many people we would then be able to allow in, what it’s going to cost to police it, and does anyone make any money with it,” said Director Ned Dunphy.
Director Blodgie Rodriguez said fair staff had been developing other contingency plans, and this new proposal could be included with the rest.
I say start from scratch with a new board and later in the fall.
