A woman crosses in front of traffic on Union Avenue near the intersection of California Avenue. This area is a focus of a series of projects with CalTrans and the city of Bakersfield to address pedestrian safety.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Motorists and pedestrians failing to yield to plain-clothed officers could be cited or warned Friday during an operation by California Highway Patrol officers to enforce walkers' safety. 

Officers on Friday will frequent heavily trafficked crosswalks in which pedestrians have died or been injured, a news release said. CHP didn't release Tuesday where the operation would take place. 