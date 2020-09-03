Only time will tell but it's looking like the pistachio harvest just now coming into full swing in Kern County will set a new record this year — without a substantial drop in prices.
Despite less-than-ideal weather conditions during the all-important winter months, industry observers say U.S. production this year could top 1 billion pounds, possibly surpassing 2018's record of 994 million pounds.
That's good news in Kern, the leading county in the leading state in the leading country for global pistachio production. The nut was Kern's third-highest-grossing crop in 2018, when grower revenues exceeded $1 billion, behind only table grapes and almonds.
Bakersfield-area pistachio grower Jean Laborde said Thursday his harvest "is going great." Quality of the nuts across his 630 acres and 96,000 trees looks good, he said, and pests are costing him about half of 1 percent of his crop, "but that's nothing."
Not all local pistachio growers have been quite so lucky.
The trees need a certain amount of winter "chill hours," which are often described as sleep for trees. Some didn't get enough time in the cold this year, which can cause male and female trees to "wake up" at different times, ruining the annual pistachio pollination.
Some orchards on the periphery of the Central Valley experienced warmer winter temperatures than their owners would have liked, said Richard Matoian, executive director of the American Pistachio Growers trade group. That resulted in some trees with shells but no nut inside.
"Yet, in other areas, everything seems to be as good and as normal as possible," he said.
Just as important is domestic and international demand. That's because prices paid to farmers fall if supply goes up, as appear likely, but consumption does not.
Fortunately demand seems to be keeping pace with supply — and they're likely to stay in alignment for the next few years, according to a July report from RaboResearch at Rabobank.
The company's analysis said that although overall demand may be down because of the pandemic, "the demand outlook is still favorable in the longer run."
"International reference prices for pistachios have remained mostly steady through pandemic times," the report concluded. "We expect average returns to the U.S. grower to remain relatively stable through 2025-26, but potential volatility is always looming, particularly during these unprecedented times."
RaboResearch noted that some in the industry predicted early on that this year's pistachio harvest could hit 1.2 billion pounds. But because of pollination issues, its report stated, the crop will probably come in short of that.
"We estimate the probability of having a record-setting crop this year to be about 80 percent," the report says, adding the crop may hit 1.1 billion pounds.
Internationally, Matoian said, U.S. pistachios enjoy a reputation of being of relatively high quality and consistency. He said that mixed with strict food-safety guidelines give domestic growers an edge over the two other leading pistachio producers, Iran and Turkey, which are also expecting big crops this year.
Continuing Chinese tariffs do appear to be taking a toll on U.S. exports to that country. An April report by American Pistachio Growers shows U.S. market share has fallen from almost 97 percent in 2017 to less than 58 percent in 2019.
It helps that this is what's known as an "on year" for pistachios. The term refers to pistachios' tendency to produce more or less nuts in alternating years. Last year was an off year.
Exactly how big this year's crop really is, Matoian said, won't become clear until October.
(2) comments
well.....I'm Happy if your happy that someone is enjoying this pandemic ...........WASCO (AP) — A group of about 50 farm workers went on strike Thursday at a California pistachio farm demanding free face coverings, gloves and information from the farm’s owner after they said they learned from the media that dozens of their coworkers tested positive for the coronavirus, a union official said.
Workers picketed in Wasco outside Primex Farms, which grows pistachio nuts, said Armando Elenes, a United Farm Workers official. Their demands also include better sanitation measures and more information from the company, which had not told them about the positive cases, he said. “They wanted to keep everything confidential, and at the same time, people getting contaminated,” Elenes said. Workers learned of the cases about two weeks ago when fellow workers started getting sick, but only heard that dozens had tested positive from a report on local television, Elenes said. Primex, which has 5,000 acres (2,023 hectares) of pistachio orchards in California and also grows other nuts and dried fruits, confirmed that 31 people at the company were infected. The farm about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Los Angeles has about 400 workers and is following health guidelines to prevent virus spread, said Mojgan Amin, the company’s chief operating officer. It is closing its plant from Friday to Monday for a deep cleaning and hired a mobile testing facility to offer free testing to all workers on Monday, Amin said, adding those who test negative can return to work.
“As an essential business, Primex expects to resume normal operations in the near future,” Amin said in an email. Elenes said a group of about 50 workers was participating in the strike and would decide each day whether to continue. He said the workers were not union members but were being supported by UFW. Amin refuted the assertion, saying no employees were striking and just 10 workers were involved in demonstrations. Veronica Perez, one of the workers, said the company never held a meeting to tell them what was happening and only began providing free masks a few days ago. Previously, she said they sold cloth masks for $8 each. The company has since brought on new workers to fill in for those who have gotten ill but hasn’t advised them of the outbreak, she said. “They continue to hide everything from us,” she said. “All we are asking is that all our rights are fulfilled and they treat us as essential workers and give us a safe place to work.”
So RECORD CROP HUH? Big break for the consumers then huh? Lower prices huh? No? That's what I thought.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.