 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pipeline repairs pressure local oil production, prices

midway-sunset oil field (copy)

The Midway-Sunset Oil Field near Taft is one of the state’s most productive. Since July, crude from the area has had to be rerouted because of repairs and inspections along a major pipeline serving the area.

 Californian file photo

The temporary closure of a major pipeline carrying Central Valley crude to refineries in the Los Angeles Basin has forced Kern County oil producers to reroute shipments, find new customers for their barrels and, in some cases, accept significant price discounts.

Houston-based Plains All American Pipeline LP has offered no timetable for when it will be able to reopen its Line 2000 after shutting down the 120-mile, 110,000-barrel-per-day conveyance as a precautionary measure in July for repairs along multiple segments, followed by inspections and testing.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget