A 13-year-old student from Pioneer School in Delano was arrested at his home Monday after allegedly writing comments on a bathroom tile about bringing firearms to school and shooting people.
The Delano Police Department charged the student with criminal threats and threatening school officials, before being transported to a juvenile facility.
The school principal, Anna Wyatt, said in a news release that a Snapchat post indicated who had written the threat.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said there did not appear to be a continued threat to students and school officials.
He added that the school would increase police presence on its campus through the end of the week out of caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.