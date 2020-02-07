A Pine Mountain Club man suffered major injuries when his SUV overturned down an embankment late Thursday on Cuddy Valley Road near Ivins Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident happened around 9:55 p.m.
As the vehicle descended down the embankment, the driver, identified as Roger Lanham, 61, was ejected. He made his way back up the embankment to the roadway where he was found by a passing motorist, CHP said in a news release. Emergency personnel arrived and Lanham was flown to Kern Medical, the release said.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, CHP said. The accident is under investigation.
