Pillowcase rapist charged in Kern County for failing to register as a sex offender

A man dubbed the “pillowcase rapist” for a series of 1980s rapes in Sacramento was charged in Kern County for failing to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.
Ronald Feldmeier, 71, was sentenced to 67 years in 1986 after he was convicted by a Sacramento jury of nine counts of rape, five counts of oral copulation, sodomy, burglary and robbery, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
He was released after roughly 33 years under parole supervision in 2019 and discharged from parole in September of last year, according to a spokeswoman with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Feldmeier was charged in 2020 by the Kern County District Attorney for failing to register as a sex offender.
In October 2019, Feldmeier completed his registration while living in a residential treatment program in Bakersfield, according to an arrest report by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
But Feldmeier then moved into a sober living home in Bakersfield and didn’t update his registration, the arrest report noted. The law requires sex offenders to re-register within five days if they change addresses, the arrest report added.
A CDCR officer visited Feldmeier at his new residence when he was “actively participating in a substance abuse group,” the arrest report stated.
When asked why he didn’t register, Feldmeier apologized and said “he knew better but just forgot due to his deteriorating memory,” the arrest report added.
The officer took Feldmeier to the Bakersfield Police Department where he registered as a sex offender. He wasn’t registered for 27 days, the arrest report said.
Defense attorney Kyle Humphrey said his client should have been charged with a misdemeanor and the DA hasn’t yet made a plea deal offer in the case.
“It’s an outrageous overcharge,” Humphrey said.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the DA’s office, wrote in an email people with one or more prior convictions for serious or violent felonies face elevated sentences as per the law.
Feldmeier served a “brutal” prison sentence because he suffered assaults by other prisoners. He was told where to move, and has become dependent on authorities, Humphrey said, while adding his client complied with registering as a sex offender.
Humphrey noted an officer checked on Feldmeier every week and a GPS ankle monitor tracked his movements. Feldmeier was at the address officers referred him to as well, so officers knew where he was, Humphrey said.
“He wasn’t trying to hide,” Humphrey added. “He wasn’t trying to sneak up on anybody.”
Feldmeier broke into apartments of young women, wrapped a pillowcase or blanket around their head and sexually assaulted them, according to The Sacramento Bee. He also stole money from victims, the Bee added.
A readiness hearing to see if attorneys will proceed to trial is set for Friday in Kern County Superior Court.
