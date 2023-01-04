 Skip to main content
Pillowcase rapist charged in Kern County for failing to register as a sex offender

Ronald Feldmeier, dubbed the “pillowcase rapist” for a series of 1980s rapes in Sacramento, was charged in Kern County for failing to register as a sex offender after he was released from prison.

A man dubbed the “pillowcase rapist” for a series of 1980s rapes in Sacramento was charged in Kern County for failing to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

Ronald Feldmeier, 71, was sentenced to 67 years in 1986 after he was convicted by a Sacramento jury of nine counts of rape, five counts of oral copulation, sodomy, burglary and robbery, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

