A man known as the "pillowcase rapist" for a series of rapes in the 1980s was arrested Monday in Kern County on suspicion of kidnapping a woman who fled from him by rolling out of a moving vehicle, the Bakersfield Police Department wrote in a news release.
Ronald Feldmeier, 71, has been charged in Kern County of a separate incident of not registering as a sex offender. That incident arises from Feldmeier saying in 2020 he forgot to register as a sex offender after he moved addresses, according to The Californian's previous reporting.
In his most recent arrest, BPD said officers went at 2 a.m. Monday to the 1800 block of Glenarm Court after receiving a report of a injured woman yelling for help. She told officers she was a passenger in a car with Feldmeier and based on "statements" he reportedly said, she became scared, a news release said.
The woman said she repeatedly asked Feldmeier to let her out of the vehicle, but he refused, according to a news release. She rolled out of the vehicle while traveled in the 6000 block of Ming Avenue, police added.
Feldmeier was sentenced to 67 years in 1986 after he was convicted by a Sacramento jury of nine counts of rape, five counts of oral copulation, sodomy, burglary and robbery, according to the Kern County District Attorney's office.
He was released after serving roughly 33 years of his sentence and was discharged from parole in September 2022.