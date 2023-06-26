Slide Public Safety

A man known as the "pillowcase rapist" for a series of rapes in the 1980s was arrested Monday in Kern County on suspicion of kidnapping a woman who fled from him by rolling out of a moving vehicle, the Bakersfield Police Department wrote in a news release. 

Ronald Feldmeier, 71, has been charged in Kern County of a separate incident of not registering as a sex offender. That incident arises from Feldmeier saying in 2020 he forgot to register as a sex offender after he moved addresses, according to The Californian's previous reporting. 