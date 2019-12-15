Jay Smith Group: Two new albums

Just Stop

This album encompasses some of the creatively fertile years the group spent with dynamic, soulful vocalist Marlon Mackey, who moved to Virginia earlier this year. But the album also features local saxophonist Paul Perez, as well as Justin Kirk on trombone, flugellhorn and trumpet, Patrick Contreras on violin, Cesareo Garasa on drums, Fernando Montoya on bass, plus Caleb Moore handling bass on "I'm Yours," Salvador Galindo contributing his guitar work on "Torture," James Russell, auxiliary sax on "Have I Told You," and of course Jay Smith on keys. Recorded at Triple Seven Recording with Paricee McGriff.

The Trio Showed Up

Sometimes, live music venues only call for a trio. This album represents a series of dates recorded live with Fernando Montoya on bass, Cesareo Garasa on electric drums and Jay Smith on keys/synth. "When we play as a trio, we tend to use that time to stretch out more and expand our horizons," Smith says on his website. "I've chosen to keep the mistakes in for posterity. See how many you can spot!"

To learn more about the Jay Smith Group, or to purchase their music, visit www.jaysmithgroup.com.