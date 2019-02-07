Physicians Automated Laboratory, a blood-testing company with three offices in Bakersfield, is now part of WestPac Labs after joining in January with two similar organizations outside the area.
PAL’s new sister companies are West Pacific Medical Laboratories, headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, and Central Coast Pathology Laboratory, based in San Luis Obispo.
WestPac is itself part of Austin, Texas-based Sonic Healthcare USA. WestPac’s corporate manager in Bakersfield did not return a request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.