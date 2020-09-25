A protest in downtown Bakersfield Friday night went from a spirited gathering early in the evening to an ugly physical altercation in a matter of hours.
The rally was in response to a Louisville grand jury’s ruling earlier this week in the death of Breonna Taylor. The local demonstration was one of several that have taken place across the country in response to a grand jury review of that case, which was viewed by activists as yet another example of police violence against Black citizens with little to no repercussions coming from the criminal justice system.
Friday’s downtown protest was organized by local activist group Black Lives Matter Kern and started at 5 p.m. in front of the Bakersfield Police Department on Truxtun Avenue. A group of about 100 people wrote the names of victims of police brutality in chalk on the front steps of the BPD before marching north on H Street just before 7 p.m. The group made it a point to keep its demonstration on the sidewalk early in the evening.
At about 7:30 p.m., tensions rose when a group of counter-protesters in 30 to 40 cars and trucks drove by waving American flags and President Donald Trump flags.
At one point, a passenger of one of the cars confronted protesters and used a series of profanity and racial slurs in addressing the group.
Just before 8 p.m. people in both groups got in a heated verbal exchange in a parking lot near the BPD. Moments later, a series of physical altercations ensued featuring a larger group in front of the BPD, with punches thrown and tasers and hand-held weapons used.
The gathering was ruled an unlawful assembly at 8 p.m. and two people were arrested, according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair. The 1600 block of Truxtun Avenue was cleared by 8:15 p.m..
“There were several fist fights that broke out and there was what appeared to be a woman on the ground and we needed to rescue her,” Pair said. He added that she declined medical aid.
Pair added that a weapon was brandished out of one of the counter-protester trucks, but no vehicle description was provided, he said.
Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot six times while the Louisville Metro Police Department served a no-knock warrant in a suspected drug sting, according to the Associated Press. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had fired one shot at officers during the incident, according to an AP report.
On Wednesday, a grand jury charged one of the officers, Brett Hankison, with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that went into another home with people inside. But jurors didn’t indict any of the officers on charges directly related to Taylor’s death, the AP reported.
“What inspired us to organize this was the injustice in Louisville to Breonna Taylor, which is something that happens all too often to Black women in this country,” Black Lives Matter Kern said in a statement provided to The Californian. “To the community, we all should come together as one. To the (local) government, there will be a blue tidal wave in Kern come November.”
Treyvion Miller, a local protester on Friday night, said the African American community wants justice.
“All of this is frustration and anger built up,” he said.
A vocal counter-protester who was directing the group declined to comment.
Pair said BPD earlier in the day was aware of the impending protest and encourages the public to “safely and peacefully” utilize its First Amendment rights.
The definition of a FASCISM by Merriam-Webster reads as follows -
A political philosophy, movement or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. The #2 definition says: a tendency towards or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control. TRUMP is not only acting like he is a Dictator, he's attempting to influence his base into violent acts upon those who oppose his views.
Sounds EXACTALY like the Democrats! Especially the "forcible suppression of opposition" as well as dictatorial control, and exalts race above the individual, i.e., affirmative action. Trump wants much less red tape that the citizen has to put up with (autocratic or dictatorial control), The "violent" acts have been done by Democrats who tacitly approve of all of the riots, BLM (Black Lies Matter), ANTIFA. Maybe you haven't seen the rental U-Haul truck full of bats, signs, etc., given to the rioters before they took to the streets. Why do you think that ALL of the owners of the tech companies want Biden? Trump wants to stop them from censoring speech. As an American I would think you would not want speech censored. Also, Trump protects our Second Amendment right to bear arms whereas the Dems. want more gun control and want to ban them eventually.
Moardeeb is the Juan Williams of this site. Facts are anathema to him.
Raymond's chickens aren't happy....in Trump's America
@ masked. They are laying hens. Their eggs are precious to each of them. They will fight anyone trying to pick them up to get to their eggs. Conservatism at its core. Socialism, as my recommendation, should be experienced by everyone. People my age are looking at the "effects" of socialism and its humongous cost in our rear view mirror. In the last 1980's Engelbert Humperdinck, an English pop singer was interviewed . One of the topics was the discussion of his complaining about having to get "permission" to come to the USA to sing. Another discussion point was that the car he drove was picked out by him by the government, the food he ate was brought to his home by the government, he had free medicine ( but in his own words he said it was bull poop) and that he had earned $1,000,000,000.00 the year before . The interviewer, I remember, said wow thats alot of money. To which the singer rtesponded. My government ( England and the Queen) taxes me at 99% of my gross earnings to subsidize everyone that do nothing.
Masked: My family will vote for pro-life, pro-freedom, and for bringing jobs back to the USA by limiting corporate taxes. One can ONLY work if there is an employer, even the show "Shark Tank" is a liberal socialist program with the desires of sending all "American" inventions to be manufactured in China. Freedom or socialism - Masked. Is it governmental "governed" control of you or your individual "governed" self control ? The beauty here Mask - s that if Biden wins and socialism prevails, you will get to taste that. I support the choice people make. For you, I support your choice. Go Biden.
Trumps America........who is telling Us the Truth?.....Posted: Sep 25, 2020 / 06:15 PM PDT / Updated: Sep 25, 2020 / 11:07 PM PDT
FILE – In this April 1, 2020, file photo, Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, gestures to a chart showing the impact of the mandatory stay-at-home orders, during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. Dr. Ghaly urged state residents to renew their efforts to prevent spread of the coronavirus amid some troubling trends, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Ghaly said infection rates are rising in some areas and one state model projects hospitalizations, now at their lowest level since early April, could increase nearly 90% in the next month. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has begun to see concerning upticks in coronavirus data after a sustained period of decline, the state’s top health official said Friday, urging people to renew efforts to prevent spread.
The increases include the rate of cases per capita, hospital emergency department visits for COVID-19 and new hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected cases, California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly said.
The trends appear to be attributable to gatherings and activities around the Labor Day holiday, Ghaly said. Other factors could include the recent reopening of businesses and massive wildfires that forced evacuations and millions to change their routines because of unhealthy air.
A troubling short-term forecast sees an 89% increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations from the current 2,578 — the lowest figure since early April — to just under 5,000 by Oct. 25, Ghaly said. An added concern is the upcoming flu season.
Ghaly noted that the state was heading into another hot weekend, which could lead to more people congregating with others and providing more opportunities for transmission of the virus.
“I think our key message today is continue to do what helped us get to a lower risk. safer, lower transmission environment across our state,” he said.
Ghaly urged people to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, avoid mixing with others, get a flu shot and to “use good judgment.”
“All of those tools that we have in our toolkit should be used this weekend and moving forward so we can really bring these upward trends back down, and even bring them further down,” he said.
Ghaly also said California will conduct its own independent review of potential COVID-19 vaccines, signaling its distrust of the Trump administration’s accelerated initiative. The state state will assemble a review board of leading scientists to assess the safety and effectiveness of any vaccine candidate, he said.
“We think it is an appropriate approach to take, especially because things are moving so quickly,” he said. “We want to make sure — despite the urge and interest in having a useful vaccine — that we do it with the utmost safety of Californians in mind.”
Earlier this week, more of California was cleared to reopen additional businesses, including most of the San Francisco Bay Area.
In 1974 while applying to various colleges, I had to answer questions in the application form. The form itself was racist. Asking whether or not I was Indian, Caucasian, Black, etc. I did not understand what difference it made what the color of my skin was or my nationality. The government, is in fact, the racist divider. Special circumstances are allocated for entry percentages to colleges based on nationality. Nationality is favored over intelligence in a minimum passing grade due to governmental financial assistance. The bottom line was that I was not accepted at numerous colleges because their quota had been filled for my nationality. The truth is to eliminate racism and for everyone to be equal requires every employment opportunity, every college application, and governmental assistance programs NOT being based on ones nationality. To be equal implies equality which means no differences. I have never considered myself a racist. However, I have learned over a span of 45 years that "those people" who scream obscenities, shout death to America and spew out hatred, physically assault others, and destroy properties are privileged people, that themselves need the "racist" benefits, who have and are using the system of nationalities to promote their inequality of stepping up to the "rights" they have and the "work" it takes to be equal in all endeavors. Racism will not end in the United States until which time ALL People are considered non nationality. If one wants to look for racism just look at every form the government sends you. Buy a house - what nationality are you - buy a car and get a survey what nationality are you, Get a census to complete what nationality are you,. Finally and unequivocally "whites" were at one time the largest percentage of nationalities in the United States. But, that ended in the early 1970's. "Whites" or Caucasians are, in fact, the least governmental subsidized nationality of all nationalities. No one has the right to harm another. Screaming to cause fear to another person is a sign of dominance and superiority, and is a form of assault. It is time for all respectful citizens to prepare to defend themselves against the upcoming tyranny of those that hide behind the word "liberals" but once revealed are true socialists , because they fit the picture of socialism, errantly believing a free societ based on "we" the people should be re birthed to a country of One government - Over One people, eliminating personal choices, rights, and the freedom we enjoy today that our forefathers discovered in the colonies, and many Americans in our military and policing agencies have sacrificed their lives, limbs, blood and soul for in defending the ultimate definition of "freedom". The right to obtain a city permit, to hold a sign, and to walk peacefully down a street causing no one any injustices and freeing the policing agencies to control and eliminate those that are militants against the freedoms we and more specifically "myself" enjoy. Black Lives should not be no more important than brown lives, tan lives, or white lives. Except that every form in the government is a racist form, the end result of which is the allocating of privileges to those that are the real "racists", including the burning down of cities and killing our police. Is it time for a revolution ? It is definite time to make sure one supports the policing agencies and comply to ones right to defend their self, family , and home which the 2nd amendment provides "and that right" is a right that "shall not be infringed".
Exceptionally well stated and written. Thank you!
After readiing these comments, I now agree with the Californian's decision to discontinue them after 9/30.
Can't handle the heat huh? Chicken.
Dude all you do is copy paste, go away
imagine what Trumps-America will look like if there are four more years...Biden--Harris 2020
Right on! Power to the people. Dump the fascist!
Look up the word "fascist" and you will see that it fits the Democratic party, the BLM, Antifa. It's not the Republicans attacking the other side in restaurants, etc.
Did you READ this article. You know, the part about the people in the truck starting what became physical altercations with those on the sidewalks?
There's your fascist presence. Could have just driven by, yelling the old N word but nooooo. Clowns.
Look at the Trump people, blending in with protesters and then starting the vandalism and looting just to keep us divided and agitated until the election.
Yes. This is the America we live in. Trump's America. Feels good, doesn't it? This is exactly the country we want to bring our kids into, not the one we lived in before 2016. Wake up sheeple. Biden may not be the answer to everything but he's an answer to a whole lot of things.
When Trump was elected, we had hope that there was a decent person in there. Now we know that there was only a despot inside that thin, sad hulk of a "Stable Genius".
If you think that Biden is going to bring "Power to the People' you are sooo misled
So you admired Hitler? He brought power to the people the way Trump wants it done. If that sounds like the America you want to live in, try North Korea. Probably a place you'll enjoy.
Oh, by the way say his name Kyle Rittenhouse,
@Boris25 Kyle Rittenhouse, gutless little murdering punk,. There, I said his name.
Oh well, two less BLM thugs in the world.
Racist alert Racist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alert
Amen! He deserves our prayers. The mob will attack and ruin his life for trying to protect himself.
Protect himself? He lived 90 miles away. He could have protected his dumb white punk self by staying home.
Why say his name? Did the cops shoot him in cold blood? Oh, no, he murdered 2 innocent people and blew the arm off of another you POS.
Racist alert Racist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alert
Rittenhouse needs everyone's support.
My thoughts and prayers are with the two LA County Sheriff Deputies who were shot by some coward and their families as well as all the other police and sheriff who have to deal with all this nonsense. Law Enforcement Officers DO NOT shoot people because of the color of their skin, they shoot people who are criminals and a threat. I’m not buying it. Deputy Smith doesn’t wake up in the morning and say to himself I want to shoot a person of color today, cmon man that’s not happening. Underlying thyme is don’t shoot at the police, they have a right to question you and detain you. It’s called the law. If that person in Kentucky were white and her white boyfriend shot at the police serving a lawful warrant she still would have been shot. I’m sorry for her death, I put the blame 100% on the boyfriend. He knew who he was shooting at. Disgusted by all this stuff going on and it’s not Trump dividing this country it’s the left and if you can’t see that I’m sorry. Not one single politician cares about George or Ms Taylor. All lives matter
Well stated. Thank you.
Excellent and true comment! Thank you.
I put the blame on the corrupt police dept of Louisville where it belongs.
Racist alert Racist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alert
Racist alert? Yes, we all know that you are.
Don't be silly. The question is not do they shoot people because of the color of their skin, the question is would they shoot a white person under the same circumstances. Statistics say they would not.
The police would shoot ANYONE who shot at them first.
Actually, FBI statistics do not support your statement. What statistics are you talking about, sir?
You should learn about world politics. If you did you would learn that the head of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has recently stated: "The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world." The World Economic Forum members sold all of its stocks and bonds ahead of everyone else, before the pandemic hit. I wonder why?
If you all want to be fully informed about what's going on in the rest of the world, go to armstrongeconomics.com and read his blog. He gives lectures to world leaders and has a lot of insight and inside info which we do not hear about in our news in the U.S., which is censored.
FYI>>> A lot of the people drove to Bakersfield to start trouble because there isn't enough of it in their conservative Northern California Towns. They needed to practice for their next big event. If Trump loses, he promises there will be trouble.
Hmmm . . . wonder if they drove over in Gavin's 'All-Electrics' . . . or ALL of those old-fashioned, "Soon-to-disappear-by-executive-fiat-mandate-from-the-DMV/County-fee-based-tax-rolls" petroleum-based ICE-powered cars & pickups . . .
Off topic[offtopic][offtopic][offtopic][offtopic]
That's never stop you! Go away!
No Remuda, they drove their diesel guzzling big trucks with the American, Trump & Law Enforcement Flags flying off the truck beds. We have to start cutting back on fossil fuel and setting a mandate is the only way to kick start events such as these. 2035 should be interesting because in 2040 there are much bigger issues that will be addressed. Most people are not aware of Agenda 2030, much less 2040 & 2045!
Why don't we remind the people in congress, such as Nancy Pelosi, that she should also stop making weekly round-trip flights to her home in S.F? It's strange that the rest of us are to live lives trying to lesson our use of fossil fuels, yet the majority of people telling us to do this don't even try. It's the usual "Do as we say, not as we do" attitude.
The Left is a group of the biggest crybabies and losers ever! If they don't get back in power they will urge rioting, burning, killing, and attacking Trump supporters, just as they have in the past few months. I hope there are enough good law-abiding people who will see through all of this and vote for the one man who can bring back our country to a civilized society.......TRUMP
It seems to me that a lot of the rioting and property damage has originated from groups that vehemently oppose Donald Trump.
The Director of the FBI says you are wrong. Get off Fox. You might learn the truth.
Get off CNN and maybe you will too
Idiot alert! Idiot alert! Idiot alert! Idiot alert!
I have yet to see groups of MAGA people attack others in restaurants, riot, burn down businesses, loot, etc. This all comes from the Left.
Are you crazy, or just ill-informed? Northern California is nearly ALL Democrat territory.
Louisville, Ky is 2103 miles from Bakersfield, CA. One day, 4 hours in lite traffic. But hate is a swift traveler, isn't it. It travels around the world in mere minutes. I'm sorry to see it stopped here. I pray it doesn't stay long.
Spot on . . . ! BLM . . . uh . . . Geo. Soros Inc.. . . is now the universal catalyst of evil.
Thats QANON BS. Fake News.
@RubySue What do you mean, "stopped here?" Hate is alive and well in Bakersfield and has been for some time. Just look at all the Trump supporters who proudly and aggressively display their ignorance by propagating absurdly stupid dangerous conspiracy theories and promoting hate and division under the guise of freedom and liberty,
The "hate" emanates from the Left via BLM (Black Lies Matter), ANTIFA, rioting, looting, burning, spitting on cops, attacking people in restaurants, etc. The Republican Party people don't do ANY of this.
Pepper spray, rubber bullets and batons to knees are appreciated to restrain the scum looking to escalate. Get out of the streets and go home. Stay home tonight, too. Since I have a job and responsibilities, you won't find me out there protesting or counter protesting. Every one of these so-called peaceful protests dissolve into a riot or near-riot. Don't even pretend they don't. And it also goes a long way if you aren't protesting based on lies and misinformation. Trump supporters should stay home and stay clear if the rabble, though I get the feeling that enough is enough. But it's fun to know that these dumb progressives will be totally responsible for Trump's reelection. LOL! Liberals are all about miscalculation. It cost them four years ago and it's going to happen again. Poll numbers? LOL. Nobody has asked me.
I hope that enough people use their thought processes and realize that Trump should be re-elected, or we will have much more of the criminals having their way with the public.
So, still with the pushing the the thoroughly disproved false narrative. Where's the allegations of 'Russian Collusion' while you're at it QUINN?
certain groups don't want to know the facts...if her friend had not shot at the police she would be alive,she was not asleep, her name was on the warrant, she was involved in her bf's drug operation, and police knocked before entering and there is a witness to this fact...
Correct! If they cared about blacks being killed, why do they keep killing their own??
@Zeppo I see you are still pushing that false and racist narrative. Don't you get tired if spewing misinformation and disinformation? Reading your moronic past comments, I seriously doubt it.
It's a legitimate question. You are the fool.
Just categorize him under NPD & be done with it.
@whittierblvd I like how you dishonestly try to disguise you racially-tinged assertion about "certain groups." Just say any "non-White populations don't want to know the facts" because that is what you obviously mean.
Hahaha this country is so Racist.
Says the Real Racist
Reverse racism is still racism and NEITHER are right. The problem is that people seem to think that they have some entitled right to belittle, degrade, criticize, and become disrespectful and/ or hostile to those they are discriminating against. There is no justification! There are no excuses for these behaviors by anybody!!
Everyone is in the wrong when it comes to this "topic". Ignorance, ego, and hate are the only motivators and iregardless of the "excuse" anyone should so choose to use; not a single white, black, yellow, red, green, purple or pink person has an excuse!!!!!! Absolutely Nobody gets to victimize another person and then scream that they are the victim! ................ Shame on all of you!
First of all there is no such word as "iregardless" it's "regardless," second of all no one is a racist that states the facts of the event. Shame on you!
Racist alert Racist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alertRacist alert
Just stop it
I'll bet there were no people of color in the counter protests. That' says it all. This was brown land, white man showed up pollutes our water, air and dirty diseases. We had a black President and white man is pissed. So they steal the election with the help of the Russians, another white race. To bring us all together vote. Vote out hate, bigotry . I'm working on my racism, I'm in recovery for my racists attitudes. Starts with love!
You have been watching too much CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS so the truth eludes you. It should not matter what race a person is. The truth is the truth. The police were shot at first. If you don't want to be shot, don't have your abode as a place where drugs are being hidden or crimes are being committed. These weren't a group of angels living there.
@Zeppo Which thoroughly discredited media outlets do you regularly watch to become more misinformed?
Hey, idiot, which group of people regularly attack Trump supporters, burn down their house if they have a Trump sign (Wisconsin), attack people in restaurants (BLM), spit at police, burn businesses, etc., it's the people you agree with; it's the people the Dems tacitly agree with, because they do not tell them to stop. The Democratic party is the party of hate and violence. Watch Tucker Carlson sometime and you will see the videos that the other media refuse to put on TV because they are in the pockets of the Dems.
Using the term "people of color" is the same thing as saying "colored people."
You just cannot fixed stupid!!!
You'd lose that bet Sparky. Pay up.
Oh, by the way, Say Her Name, Breonna Taylor.
Who?
Moardeed.......you need to say the facts.....the police KNOCKED and Breonna Taylor's boyfriend shot a policeman BEFORE she was accidentally shot with return fire from the police. Those are the facts the independent grand jury found. TRUMP PENCE 2020
No. Say the names of police who have been shot by these BLM criminals.
Oh by the way read the actual facts
Law abiding citizens are getting fed up with these punks. Expect this to happen every time they show up to "protest". And the local media loves it.
Correct! We don't like mob rule.
@Zeppo Says blowhard with with a mob mentality. Just look at a typical Trump rally. All that is missing is a burning cross.
@Zeppo Says the brain-dead blowhard with a mob mentality. All that is missing at a Trump rally is a burning cross and a sacrificial lynching?
No, "law abiding" folks, and by that you mean White People are split on that. 60% are tired of the lying autocratic, fascist, Tyrant in the White House. 38 days!
Sounds like those out of town protestors met their match. Since the BPD didn't stand up to the protesters by allowing then to put up their banne on city property, I'm happy the counter protesters stood up for the city. Kudos!
He's still you president and he's going to win 4 more year because of losers like you. How can you look in the mirror everyday.
Amen!
@Zeppo But what if you are both "white trash" and a "knuckle-dragging Neanderthal" such as yourself?
All the Left can do is call names to people who disagree with you. You have no legitimate argument, it seems.
If you've ever seen him eat in a restaurant, you most likely could call him a knuckle dragging Neanderthal. But if you've ever been in his car, his house or his business, you could definitely call him white trash too!
A Neanderthal was yo' gran-pappy steelergirl.
I'd prefer to be "white trash" to knuckle dragger neanderthals.
Agreed!
