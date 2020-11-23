This year’s California Living Museum HolidayLights display will continue in its 18th year, albeit under a different format because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held as a mile-long drive-thru in CALM’s expansive parking lot. This year’s festivities will open on Saturday and will be available through Jan. 2. According to a news release from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, HolidayLights is CALM’s largest fundraiser with all money raised dedicated to helping CALM improve its facilities and programs. The release states that tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.calmzoo.org, through www.Vallitix.com, in-person at all Valley Strong Credit Union branches, or at the CALM gift shop.
PHOTOS: CALM HolidayLights drive-thru display will open this weekend
- The Bakersfield Californian
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 39,437
Deaths: 445
Recovered Residents: 18,143
Number of Negative Tests: 213,281
Number of Pending Tests*: 144
Updated: 11/23/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
