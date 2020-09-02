Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 29,602
Positive Cases Among Non-Residents: 10
Deaths: 292
Recovered Residents: 12,421
Number of Negative Tests: 140,359
Number of Pending Tests*: 895
Updated: 9/02/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
