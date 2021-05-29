PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day weekend

A short ceremony took place Saturday morning at Bakersfield National Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day.
While the public was not invited in person — for a second year in a row due to COVID-19 protocols — the ceremony was recorded so it can be viewed on the cemetery's Facebook page.
The program included Cam Martin, retired external affairs director at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center; Vice President of Tejon Ranch Barry Zoeller; speakers Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and retired Arvin Police Chief Tommy Tunson; and additional remarks from Marine veteran and longtime veterans advocate Dick Taylor.