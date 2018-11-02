St. Joseph Catholic Church, which has a predominantly Latino congregation, held its first Dia de los Muertos celebration Friday. The Mexican holiday honors loved ones who have passed away.
Other events this weekend include:
• Dia de los Muertos Expo at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 4600 E. Brundage Lane. Free. The festival includes altares and ofrendas (altars and offerings), arts and crafts, booths, games, vendors, food (including pan de muerto), drinks, raffles and more. Another major part of the expo is the folkloric dance concert, with five groups from Bakersfield and beyond.
• Dia de los Muertos at the Kern County Museum, 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, 3801 Chester Ave. $7, free for kids 5 and younger.
Put on by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, over 6,000 attended the event last year. There will be folk dancing from Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli and music by Mariachi San Marcos, both providing "an essential part of the celebration," Tamsi said. All kinds of food — Mexican and not — will be available for purchase, from tamales, tacos, burritos, Jarritos and champurrado to hot wings, funnel cake and shaved ice.
