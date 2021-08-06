PHOTO GALLERY: Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas' memorialized

Thousands gathered Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena for fallen Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas’ memorial service in downtown Bakersfield.
At the start, Dick Taylor, retired head of the Kern County Department of Veterans Services, welcomed everyone on behalf of Campas' family.
"Thank you for joining us in honoring the memory of Philip," Taylor said.
Deacon Moore was called to offer an opening prayer, highlighting a "life well-lived."
Taylor spoke of Campas' Marine Corps service, and deployment to Afghanistan.
"I could go on for hours," Taylor said of his stories and memories of Campas. He called Campas a "legendary man."
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Friday was "a somber but celebratory event," noting many tears have been shed.
The sheriff remembered Campas' time in the academy. Campas was No. 1 in his academy class.
"Of course he did, because that is what he did," Youngblood said. He added that Campas did more in 35 years than most people will ever do in their lifetime. He served with KCSO's Honor Guard. And he was on the SWAT team.
"Everyone you see here today in uniform, they're heroes," Youngblood said. "God knows it is the most honorable profession on the planet."
"Every member of the SWAT team wishes they could be like Phillip," the sheriff said.
Sgt. Christian Melero, a SWAT team leader, made the audience laugh with stories of Campas. Melero said he promised Campas to help him achieve his potential.
Melero said he shared the same mentality as Campas: a strong will, that didn’t take no.
“That was the kind of person Phillip was: Putting others in front of him and checking on their well-being,” Melero said.
Melero called the SWAT team to stand behind him on the stage and shared Campas’ final message to him with the crowd.
“It’s very important to have people who challenge you,” Melero said of Campas’ message as he teared up over the words. “Consider them a privilege.”
KCSO Deputy and Sergeant in the Marine Corps Julio Garcia worked with Campas in the Devil Pups organization. Garcia said Campas was a “superstar” in the department and was “lucky to have a friend like him.”
Garcia said he talked with Campas everyday and had to take leave of his training when he heard about Campas’ death.
“I learned a lot of from him,” Garcia said. “He did everything 100 percent, 110 percent. He had no stop button.”
Garcia said Campas was like a little brother he never had and that he misses Campas and his voice. The fallen deputy’s purpose is now with God, Garcia added.
“I love you and I miss you,” Garcia said. “Semper Fidelis.”
KCSO’s Kent Sakomoto told Campas’ family: “Your family just grew by thousands. We are all here for you.”
A family friend of Campas family, Kent Sakamoto played high football with Campas.
“Philip was a natural born leader,” Sakamoto said. “I never got to tell you how much I admired you.”
Seth Caridi, met Camps and Camp Pendleton served in the Marine Corps with him. Caridi said Campas taught him how to be a better marine and a better man.
Cousin Ralph Lamas said Campas could not wait to join the Marines. They bonded as young boys during family gatherings and both hoped to enter law enforcement.
“He was a warrior, but at the same time (had) the biggest heart.”
Lamas underscored Campas passion and toughness. Family was very important to Campas, Lamas said.
“Phil taught me a lot,” Lamas said. “July 25 — now the worst day of my life. All I can do is promise to be there around (Campas’) family.”
Lamas said he never thought he would have to speak at his cousins funeral and that he loved and misses him.
Juan Trevino, a colleague of Campas, said he trained Campas and they grew close as brothers. Trevino paused in his speech, full of tears. He regretted not telling Campas how much he loved him.
Trevino hugged Melero as he exited the stage, sobbing in grief.
After the speakers, a pictures and videos of Campas’ family played on the screen.
Music from a singer gently strumming his guitar filled the arena as pictures of Campas laughing and hugging his family flashed across the screen.
Onlookers wiped their tears as the slideshow ended and a heavy silence enveloped the space.
Bagpipes began to play and a staccato drumbeat singled the ceremony’s end.
Outside the service, a large American flag billowed across from Beale Memorial Library. Several hundred law enforcement agency cars blocked off the streets, starting at the intersection of Q and Truxtun streets.
Law enforcement from all over the country also arrived at the arena to honor the fallen deputy. Community members trickled into the area, waiting to pay their respects.
After the service, a procession of law enforcement agency cars will drive to Bakersfield National Cemetery, where Campas’ family will have a service unavailable for the public.
Deputy Campas was shot and killed in a mass shooting in Wasco on July 25 that left four others dead.