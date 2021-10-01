PHOTO GALLERY: It's all Greek at annual festival

Food, desserts, dancing and music — what more could you ask for in a festival?
The Bakersfield Greek Food Festival is back at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and continues Saturday and Sunday.
Here's a sampling of what you can expect: The barbecue booth will offer keftedes (meatballs), sausage and pork souvlaki a la carte or as plates with rice, Greek salad — must love olives! — and bread. Other booths will serve chicken wings and lamb shanks, gyros, falafel sandwiches, feta fries, spanakopita (spinach pastries) and tiropita (cheese pastries).
The pastry room will have its usual baked goods along with galactaboureko (baklava with custard inside) and new addition milopita (apple triangles). And try the loukoumades, fresh-fried doughnuts drizzled with a honey syrup.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; bar stays open until 11 p.m. on Saturday.
It's all at the church's Hellenic Park, 401 Truxtun Ave. Admission is $5, and free for children under 12. Check out the schedule at bakersfieldgreekfoodfestival.org.