Friday was the first day of school for students at Garces Memorial High School. With the exception of face masks, it pretty much looked like a typical first day of school — a rite students missed out on in 2020. Beaming parents snapped photos of students dressed in their uniforms before class began.
featured
PHOTO GALLERY: Garces Memorial welcomes back students for the first day of school
- The Bakersfield Californian
-
-
Coronavirus Cases widget
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 117,101
Deaths: 1,434
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 113,269
Number of Negative Tests: 430,706
Number of Pending Tests*: 411
Updated: 8/13/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
Most Popular
Articles
- Continued problems after massive beach sewage spill now hitting water supply amid drought
- The judge upending California’s gun laws: ‘Blessed’ jurist or ‘stone-cold ideologue’?
- Kern County prepares $3,000 bonuses for employees who worked during the pandemic
- Dramatic rise in COVID hospitalizations brings 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' to Kern County
- Rosedale board urges state to overturn mask mandate in schools
- Bakersfield native struck by lightning on hike near Muir Trail Ranch
- Coronavirus at highest level in Kern County since early February
- Harrison appears on diocesan list of 'credibly accused clergy'
- Supervisors approve $3,000 pandemic bonuses for first group of employees
- 2020-21 BVarsity All-Area girls soccer team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: Remembering Deputy Campas
- PHOTO GALLERY: Taking their minds off grief
- PHOTO GALLERY: A look inside a clinic of the future
- PHOTO GALLERY: 'Everyone knows who Deputy Campas was'
- PHOTO GALLERY: Wasco vigil remembers shooting victims
- PHOTO GALLERY: Beating the heat in Bakersfield
- PHOTO GALLERY: BC's fall sports ready for action
- PHOTO GALLERY: Crime victims top of mind at Rescue California event
- PHOTO GALLERY: Prayers offered for law enforcement
- PHOTO GALLERY: Water Association of Kern County expands gallery of themed murals on local water tanks