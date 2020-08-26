For most students, the school bus didn't roll up to their neighborhood. There were no teachers lined up to give in-person high-fives. And lunch? It was likely eaten alone or maybe with a sibling or parent.
This year's first day of school looked very different for students around Kern County.
We asked readers to share their photos from the first day. Here is a selection.
Crazy times for sure. I'm hoping that every student in the county who doesn't have a computer or internet connection at home is able to pick up a Chromebook and hotspot from the school district for at-home learning.
Sure, it's going to be all about the student's willingness to try and their parent's ability to help where they can. In the latter case, many parents may add to their own learning while being there for the kids.
