With a goal of distributing 60,000 meals in 30 days, United Way of Kern County in collaboration with the Bakersfield Marriott distributed meals Wednesday evening.
The ready-to-eat meals went to essential workers, individuals and families during a drive-through in the back parking lot of the hotel on Truxtun Avenue.
The effort, which began May 19, is slated to continue through June 27.
United Way has launched a HelpKern.org campaign to partner with individuals and organizations who want to help. You can donate at the website. You can also volunteer to prep meals and direct traffic by contacting Rachel Hoetker at Rachel.H@uwkern.org.
