PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating Independence Day

Shafter, Delano and Lake Isabella all held Independence Day celebrations Saturday night. The fun continues Sunday!
32nd annual Westchester Parade: The parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. sharp at 22nd and Elm streets. Families and children on bikes and scooters will head east to B Street, continue south on B, then west onto 20th Street to end at the cul-de-sac at 20th and Elm streets.
Independence Day Celebration: Bakersfield puts on its fireworks show at The Park at River Walk (11298 Stockdale Highway) at 9:15 p.m. featuring musical accompaniment by 97.3 The Bull. Those watching can tune in their radios on site at the park or at home where the show will be streamed live on 23ABC’s digital platform TurnTo23.com as well as Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.
All-American 4th of July Festival: Tehachapi has you covered for a day of patriotic fun at Philip Marx Central Park (Mojave and E streets). There's everything from the All-American 5K to music and art and food to the Bad Bulls bull riding event. A fireworks spectacular, originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport, caps the night at 9 p.m. The city will livestream the show via its Facebook page (facebook.com/CityOfTehachapi).