PHOTO GALLERY: Bakersfield Toy Run rides again

There were about 240 motorcycles ready to ride at 9:15 a.m., but Don Oldaker estimated that number was almost doubled by the end of the 6-mile 38th annual Bakersfield Toy Ride and Food Drive on Sunday.
The president of the Bakersfield Toy Run and his friend, Ben Patten, manager of the Harley-Davidson on Merle Haggard Drive, said they weren’t sure how many would end up riding. Last year, the motorcycle shop hosted the toy run as a drive-thru event due to the pandemic.
However, after seeing the size of this year's crowd, which both estimated at more than 1,000 including attendees for the post-ride reception, they’re both re-thinking the space for next year.
When all was said and done Sunday, the ride managed to collect $4,000 in cash donations alone, in addition to eight bins of toys that were taken to the event’s beneficiary, the Salvation Army.
While grateful for the support of Harley-Davidson, Oldaker said next year the organization hoped to return to its traditional spot at the Kern County Fairgrounds.