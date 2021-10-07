PHOTO GALLERY: Annual St. Vincent de Paul BBQ helps to raise money for homeless center

Grill masters prepped nearly 1,000 New York steaks, teriyaki chicken and classic Bakersfield sides such as Pyrenees rolls for the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center Fall BBQ on Thursday afternoon.
The annual fall event is a fundraiser for the Catholic center that has been serving the homeless and needy since 1954. The nonprofit receives no funding from the government to help feed around 200 men, women and children daily and provide them with essentials such as clothing and showers.
This year's fundraiser once again took on a pandemic-friendly drive-thru format.