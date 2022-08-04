 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PG&E working to restore power after outage affects more than 14,000 customers

Slide News Update

Pacific Gas and Electric workers are trying to restore power in southwest Bakersfield after an outage left more than 14,000 customers affected. 

"We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work to safely restore power in Bakersfield," according to a statement from Katie Allen, spokeswoman for PG&E.

Coronavirus Cases