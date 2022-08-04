PG&E working to restore power after outage affects more than 14,000 customers

Pacific Gas and Electric workers are trying to restore power in southwest Bakersfield after an outage left more than 14,000 customers affected.
"We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work to safely restore power in Bakersfield," according to a statement from Katie Allen, spokeswoman for PG&E.
The National Weather Service reported Thursday's high was 102 degrees when the power went out at 3:30 p.m.
"We anticipate impacted customers will be restored by 7:30 p.m.," Allen added in her statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and are focused on restoring power to our customers as quickly and safely as possible."