PG&E warns customers of potential scams

PG&E is warning its customers of potential scam calls, which have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from the company, there were over 500 reported scam calls to PG&E customers in Kern County last year. Scams can also come in the form of texts, emails and in-person overtures asking PG&E customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.
Those making the overtures often target the most vulnerable including senior citizens and those in low-income communities, the news release stated. They can also go after small business owners during busy customer service times, according to PG&E.
PG&E is reminding its customers that it will never contact them for the first time within one hour of a service disconnection and won’t ask customers for payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or third-party digital payment mobile applications.
Here are some steps customers can take to protect themselves against being victimized, according to the news release:
• Visit PGE.com and register for My Account, which will provide instant access to balance information, payment history and other account details and will provide a first line of defense against scammers. If a customer receives a call from someone requesting immediate payment, they can log in to My Account to confirm whether their account is in good standing. Customers can also call PG&E Customer Service at 800-743-5000 if they think they are being targeted.
• Customers can designate family members or a trusted individual to speak on their behalf to PG&E call center representatives. For example, an elderly parent could authorize an adult relative to speak to PG&E and make that person their first call should they receive a call threatening disconnection. Call 800-743-5000 to register.
• Signs of a potential scam include a threat to disconnect service immediately, request for immediate payment or a prepaid card, offers of a refund or rebate, or the creation of authentic looking 800 numbers which appear as an incoming call.
Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should contact local law enforcement, the news release stated.