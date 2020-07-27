Starting Tuesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be relocating overhead transmission and distribution electric lines in southeast Bakersfield near the intersection of Pacheco Road and Union Avenue.
In a news release, PG&E said it will be installing nine new wood power poles near the intersection. PG&E said crews will be utilizing bucket trucks and other equipment over roadways to make the necessary upgrades.
Customers will be notified of electric service interruptions during the project, PG&E said. Lane closures and traffic controls will be used periodically.
PG&E said the work is scheduled to be complete by early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.