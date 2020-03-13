Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced today it will stop service disconnections for non-payment effective immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This suspension will apply to both residential and commercial customers and will remain in effect until further notice, the company said in a news release. The company will also offer its most flexible pay plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19.
Customers who visit local offices to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are being asked to useother payment options such as online or by phone at 1-877-704-8470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.