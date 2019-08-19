PG&E will conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) drill, using helicopters in Tejon and Poso Mountain to practice response time, on Tuesday morning. Power will not be interrupted during the drill.
PG&E is expanding and enhancing its Community Wildfire Safety Program because of extreme weather and wildfires, as well as an additional precautionary measure following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires. That includes expanding their Public Safety Power Shutoff program to include all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas. In the event of extreme weather, PG&E will de-energize the lines, shutting off power, in order to bring safety to those communities.
Today’s drill is designed to improve the time it takes to turn the power back on safely. PG&E will fly a helicopter, as part of the drill, in the vicinity of Tejon and Poso Mountain and surrounding areas in the morning.
