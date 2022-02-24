PG&E shares energy-saving tips

Natural gas users across the country and other parts of the world are seeing an increase in their gas costs, driven largely by natural gas market prices that are much higher than last winter. Prices are about 90 percent higher than last winter nationwide and in Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s service area, according to a PG&E news release. Globally, it’s up about 400 percent.
PG&E officials noted these higher natural gas costs, combined with lower-than-normal temperatures in some areas, cause folks to crank up their heaters, increasing monthly energy bills.
More than 70 percent of winter energy costs are from your heating system, water heater and washer/dryer, the release notes, which also shared several tips to people save on that expense:
Set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, health permitting, save 2 percent for each degree the thermostat is lowered; clean or replace air filters monthly, and keep warm air moving by reversing ceiling fans to force warm air into living spaces; set the water heater thermostat to 120 degrees or lower; install low-flow fixtures to use less water (or take shorter showers); and wash clothes in cold water.
As the weather and temperatures warm up, usually during March and April, energy usage and bills should decrease, energy officials note.
For more tips, tools, and resources, visit www.pge.com/winter.