Some parts of Kern County may lose power over the next several days due to elevated fire risk.
An estimated 12,000 customers in Tehachapi and unincorporated areas in the Kern River Valley and Lebec could lose service, Southern California Edison said on its website.
Pacific Gas and Electric added Kern to a list of 34 counties that could be impacted but did not list detailed info on areas that could be impacted.
A map of possible outages on its website was not accessible and the company posted a message on Facebook around noon Tuesday saying it was experiencing a high volume of traffic to the website and call centers.
Utilities in the state have started to turn off power in high fire risk areas to reduce the risk of wildfires. They are known as Public Safety Power Shut Off events and are mostly due to weather conditions, such as dry and windy events, that create the potential for elevated fire risk.
This story will be updated.
