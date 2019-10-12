A PG&E website says 100 percent of locations in Kern County that were affected by so-called safety power shut-offs have had their power restored.
And a PG&E news release said Saturday that more than 99.5 percent of customers impacted statewide by the Public Safety Power Shutoff that began on Wednesday now have their power restored.
Approximately 738,000 total customers were impacted by the event across 34 counties in PG&E’s service area from Humboldt County on the North Coast to Kern County in the southern valley.
According to the utility, PG&E crews began conducting safety patrols and inspections where power had been turned off. The utility said crews re-energizing the power lines had to ensure transmission and distribution lines were free of damage and safe to energize before power could be restored.
