PG&E says 675 Kern County customers potentially affected by power shut-off Monday

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is warning Kern County residents in some of its service areas that power outages could happen beginning Monday because of dry, offshore high winds that could spark wildfires.
PG&E could implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff to mitigate the risk of wildfire to approximately 674 residents and 35 medical baseline customers, the utility said Saturday.
Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential shut-off at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
As of Saturday night, a map on the PG&E website showing future potential outages included an area off Comanche Drive, some areas near Rio Bravo, areas near Fort Tejon and Lebec and an area west of Bear Valley Springs.