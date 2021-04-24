PG&E: Residential customer bills will be lower this month because of California Credit Climate

Pacific Gas and Electric Company said its residential customers will receive lower bills this month in large part because of California Climate Credit.
According to a news release from PG&E, the credit will lower bills by $41.82 for PG&E residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service this month. For natural gas-only residential customers the credit will be $24.62 and for electric-only residential customers the credit will be $17.20.
The electric company said the credit created by the California Public Utilities Commission is part of the state’s efforts to fight climate change.
Customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit, PG&E said. It will automatically appear as a line item “CA Climate Credit” or “California Climate Credit” on their bill.