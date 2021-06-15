PG&E provides safety, energy conservation tips to customers leading up to heat wave

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is reminding customers to take necessary safety precautions and offered energy savings tips with the impending heat wave bearing down this week on the Central Valley and Kern County.
A high-pressure weather system expanding westward into California is forecast to push the mercury to around 100 degrees Wednesday, followed by 108 Thursday, the National Weather Service is reporting. Then Friday will reach 111 degrees before Saturday’s expected temperature of 110.
Sunday and Monday will also exceed 100 degrees before highs dip back into the 90s in the middle part of next week.
If the elevated heat leads to power outages, PG&E has a plan to address issues that can arise and crews monitoring the situation are ready to respond, the news release stated.
PG&E is encouraging customers to be prepared, stay cool and hydrated, develop an emergency plan and reminds them to check in on neighbors.
The California Independent System Operator, which runs the state’s power grid, issued a heat bulletin on June 11 stating that no power outages or disruptions were anticipated with the incoming heat, according to PG&E. Still, the operator has told all generators to defer maintenance scheduled between Wednesday and Friday.
PG&E is also providing these tips for customers to reduce energy use during peak grid-demand hours:
• Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher after cooling your home to below-normal levels in the morning. Turn it off if you will be away from home and use a fan instead of air conditioning when possible.
• Draw drapes and turn off unnecessary lighting.
• Limit the opening of refrigerators, which is a major user of electricity in most homes. The average refrigerator is opened 33 times a day.
• Keep the refrigerator full (with bottles of water if nothing else) and unplug your second refrigerator if you have one.
• Avoid using the oven. Instead, cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.
• Set your pool pump to run overnight instead of during the day.
Also, PG&E said there are ways for customers to stay safe if power outages occur:
• Have flashlights, radios and fresh batteries ready.
• Use battery-operated flashlights, not candles, which pose a fire hazard.
• Unplug or turn off all electric and heat-producing appliances such as air conditioners, washers and dryers, ovens, stoves and irons to avoid overloading circuits, which can be a fire hazard once power is restored.
• Unplug televisions and computers that were in use when the power went out.
• Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.
• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed, and place extra containers of ice inside to preserve food. A full freezer will remain colder longer.
• Notify your alarm company if you have an alarm system. Equipment can be affected by outages.
• Keep important numbers such as hospital, fire department, police, friends and relatives near the phone.
• Gather non-perishable food that doesn’t require cooking, as well as a manual can opener.
• If you have a generator, make sure a licensed electrician properly installs it. Improperly installed generators can pose a significant danger to electric crews.
While PG&E stated it doesn’t anticipate initiating Public Safety Power Shutoffs, the company stressed the importance of being prepared. For more tips on how to stay safe and save energy, visit pge.com/summer.