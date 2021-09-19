PG&E plans to shut off power to about 845 Kern County customers Monday

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. updated its information on planned public safety power shutoffs Sunday night, saying power could be cut to about 845 Kern County customers on Monday.
The utility said the shutoffs are expected to impact about 7,100 customers in parts of 10 counties. In Kern, the shut-offs are anticipated to begin about 10 p.m. Monday.
The shut-offs are anticipated because of "dynamic weather conditions despite rain activity including a dry offshore wind event that will start Monday morning in portions of its service area," PG&E said in a news release.
Customers can look up their address at pge.com/pspsupdates to see if PG&E is monitoring their location for the potential safety shutoff.